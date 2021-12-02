Cyprus pledges to protect schools after bomb attack

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ education minister is pledging to protect the country’s teachers and schools from “bullying” following an overnight bomb attack against a primary school that is suspected to be the work of a group of people opposed to compulsory mask-wearing at school. Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said in a statement that he will work with law enforcement authorities to prevent similar “common criminal acts” aiming to “intimidate” teachers and schoolchildren alike. The makeshift explosive device that went off in the early hours of Thursday shattered window panes at the school and at an adjacent church. Some parents have reacted angrily to the health ministry order aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus that they say infringes on their kids’ freedoms.