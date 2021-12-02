Banksy street murals recreated in Milan’s main train station

By CHARLENE PELE

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Travelers through Milan’s main train station can take a break this week among reproductions of murals by street artist Banksy. “The Word of Banksy — The Immersive Experience” opens Thursday in the Mosaics Gallery, on the rail level of Milan’s monumental Central Station. It features some of his best-known pieces, such as “Nola,” created in 2008 out of sympathy with the people of hurricane-battered New Orleans. The exhibition is unauthorized, but the curator notes it’s also been unchallenged so far.