Alicia Keys teases new songs at small show ahead of art fair

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys has teased some of her new material at an intimate performance in Miami where she also guided a few hundred people through a 10-minute meditation. Keys asked concert goers gathering for an immersive exhibit on the eve of Art Basel Miami Beach to pick either the relaxing piano versions the Grammy-winning artist is best known for, or the more-produced tracks with a different beat for the same songs. Keys headlined an experiential art show at Superblue Miami, appearing as one of the main performers trekking down to Miami for the international art fair that runs from Thursday to Saturday. Her new album comes out on Dec. 10.