What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?

By TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

The Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the U.S. is on hold because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots. The regulation says businesses with 100 or more employees need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. It was set to take effect Jan. 4, but has faced legal challenges from businesses, Republican attorneys general and others. A federal appeals court put the rule on hold. Then all the legal challenges were consolidated in another appeals court, which is taking written arguments from parties that want to join the case.