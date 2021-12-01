UN projects soaring humanitarian needs in world in 2022

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen face a raft of challenges including war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is projecting a 17-percent jump in the number of people who will need urgent assistance in 2022. It is appealing to donors to provide a record $41 billion to help 183 million people who are the most in need.