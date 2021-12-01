Lebanese businesses pay steep price for standoff with Saudis

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese have been losing business opportunities and contracts in recent weeks as a result of a diplomatic crisis between their government and Saudi Arabia. At the root of the crisis is Saudi Arabia’s years-old regional rivalry with Iran, with Lebanon caught in the middle. Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia and Saudi unease over the group’s growing clout also looms large. The current crisis was triggered by Lebanon’s information minister who criticized Saudi Arabia’s war against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen. Since the comments were made public in October, Saudi Arabia has banned Lebanese imports and suspended some other business deals. It’s a severe blow at a time when Lebanon is enduring an unprecedented economic meltdown.