Lawsuit claims abuse, threats at church farm in Pennsylvania

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed this month claims boys and young men at a church-related farm business in Pennsylvania were subjected to forced labor and punishment that included dragging chains and breaking up rocks with a hammer. The lawsuit by two former residents of Liberty Ridge in McAlisterville says the two plaintiffs were held there in violation of federal laws against human trafficking and forced into long hours of grueling work. The defendants include Liberty Ridge and the Ephrata-based Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church and Related Areas. The defendants don’t have legal representation listed in the online case docket.