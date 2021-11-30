Holocaust survivors mark Hanukkah at Jerusalem Western Wall

JERUSALEM (AP) — Several dozen Holocaust survivors marked the third night of Hanukkah with a menorah-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem’s Western Wall that paid tribute to them and the 6 million Jews killed by the Nazis. The candle-lighting was organized by the Jewish Claims Conference at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, the holiest place where Jews can pray. It was accompanied by online event featuring statements by Jewish, Israeli and German leaders. Israel is home to an aging population of around 175,000 Holocaust survivors. The Claims Conference says it is providing financial support for over 260,000 survivors worldwide.