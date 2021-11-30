Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three other students and wounding six other people, including a teacher. Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles north of Detroit. Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a handgun. They didn’t immediately release the names of the suspect or victims.