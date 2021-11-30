World shares, US futures slip on worries over omicron risks

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — World markets and U.S. futures have fallen as investors cautiously weigh how much damage the new omicron coronavirus variant may unleash on the global economy. Shares fell in Frankfurt, London and Paris after sinking in most Asian markets. Sydney and Shanghai were marginally higher. Analysts say a serious economic downturn likely can be averted because many people have been vaccinated, but a return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity, especially in tourism, has been dramatically delayed. It remains unclear how effective existing vaccines might be against the omicron variant. Markets have a few mileposts this week that could swing prices, chief among them Friday’s U.S. jobs report.