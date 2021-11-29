Oh! Christmas tree? Cardboard display is the talk of a town

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Opinions are flying about a cardboard Christmas tree display on the boardwalk of a Jersey Shore town where Bruce Springsteen cut his musical teeth. Asbury Park’s Convention Hall typically has a large fresh-cut Christmas tree in its grand open space. But this year, two local artists created a display in its place that is drawing strong opinions. Many in the artsy seaside city love the piece. It incorporates elements of the seashore and the city’s architecture and rich musical heritage. It’s designed to be recycled in January. Others say it looks like a pile of Amazon shipping boxes or a giant cat-scratching post.