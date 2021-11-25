Pope declares French priest-victims of Paris Commune martyrs

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has declared that five Catholic priests who were killed during the Paris Commune revolutionary government that took control of Paris in 1871 were martyrs who were killed out of “hatred for the faith.”The martyrdom declaration means that the five priests can be beatified, the first big step toward possible canonization, without the Vatican having to confirm a miracle attributed to their intercession.In announcing Francis’ decree Thursday, the Vatican identified only two of the priests: Enrico Planchart and Ladislao Radigue. The other three priests were from two other religious orders. They were all killed May 26, 1871 in Paris.