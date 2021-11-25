$1K offered for President Warren Harding’s stolen dog collar

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A radio station serving U.S. President Warren G. Harding’s hometown in Ohio says a reward offered by one of its listeners is providing new hope of finding a long lost dog collar stolen from his historic home. Scott Spears, host of a morning radio show on WWGH-FM in Marion, said the donor of the $1,000 requests anonymity. The station has deposited the money in a local bank and will act as an intermediary on any tips offered to solve the mystery. The antique collar, made in 1923, belonged to Harding’s Airedale terrier, Laddie Boy. It was stolen in 2012. It has “Laddie Boy” engraved on it, surrounded by hearts.