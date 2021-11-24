Australia sending troops, police to Solomons amid unrest

By DAVID RISING and ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says it is sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had declared the lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital Honiara, demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues. The protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched-roof of a nearby building, the government says. They also set fire to a police station and other buildings. The first contingent from Australia was due to arrive Thursday night.