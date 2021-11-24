No babies in Parliament: UK lawmakers outraged by infant ban

LONDON (AP) — Some British politicians are demanding a change in parliamentary rules after a lawmaker was told she could not bring her 3-month-old baby into the House of Commons chamber. Labour Party legislator Stella Creasy says she had received a letter from House of Commons authorities after she took her son Pip to a debate. Creasy said the rule undermines efforts to make politics more family-friendly. She said “There are barriers to getting mums involved in politics, and I think that damages our political debate.” Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, a Conservative, said he has “a lot of sympathy” for Creasy, but said the decision is for the House authorities to make.