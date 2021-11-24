Judge convicts 2 Rotterdam rioters, sentences them to prison

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A judge has convicted a man and a woman of involvement in rioting in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam last week and sentenced both to prison terms, prosecutors said. A demonstration against government coronavirus restrictions degenerated into violence Friday night, with police at one stage firing at rampaging rioters who started fires and threw rocks and fireworks at officers. A 26-year-old woman accused of throwing rocks at police cars during the unrest was handed a five-month prison sentence Wednesday. Two of the months were suspended. She was ordered to pay 1,000 euros ($1,120) for damage she caused. A 29-year-old man also was given a five-month sentence with two of the months suspended.