Saints’ Lattimore pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge

CLEVELAND (AP) — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge in Cleveland. Police there say he had a loaded handgun during a traffic stop earlier this year but failed to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon. Cuyahoga County court records show the 25-year-old Cleveland native pleaded guilty last week to a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. A six-month jail sentence was suspended. He was put on probation and fined $1,000. His lawyer previously called the situation a misunderstanding. The attorney couldn’t be reached for comment late Tuesday via his office phone or email.