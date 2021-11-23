Iraqi baby buried as death toll in EU-Belarus crisis grows

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

BOHONIKI, Poland (AP) — A Polish imam recited prayers over the tiny white casket of an unborn Iraqi boy. It was the latest life claimed as thousands of migrants from the Middle East have tried to slip into the European Union illegally and found their path cut off by soldiers and a fast approaching winter in the forests of Poland and Belarus. There is no exact toll among the migrants and refugees who since the summer have traveled to Belarus and then sought to cross into Poland, Lithuania or Latvia, the three countries bordering the EU. Yet there is no doubt that the death toll is rising.