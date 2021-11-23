Chile court raises sentence in torture-killing of singer

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A Chilean court has increased the prison sentence for six former soldiers convicted in the 1973 kidnapping, torture and murder of folk singer Víctor Jara, as well as that of a government official. The Court of Appeals said Tuesday the six should spent 25 years in prison rather than the 18-year sentence imposed when they were convicted in 2018. Jara was a popular singer and a supporter of Marxist President Salvador Allende. He was seized immediately after Gen. Augusto Pinochet overthrew Allende. Jara was taken to a stadium with thousands of other prisoners. He was shot 44 times and had 56 broken bones.