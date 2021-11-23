Aucoin’s ‘Eurydice,’ modern retelling of myth, opens at Met

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice” opens at the Metropolitan Opera on Tuesday night in the first of seven performances running through Dec. 16. Based on Sarah Ruhl’s 2003 play, with a libretto by Ruhl, the opera gives a contemporary take on the Orpheus myth from a woman’s point of view. The work premiered at the LA Opera in February 2020 and soprano Erin Morley takes over the title role from Danielle de Niese. Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts in one of three 21st century operas the Met is presenting this season as it returns from the pandemic.