Trump-backed Senate candidate loses custody battle in court

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania has lost a court fight over custody of his three children, two weeks after he took the stand to deny allegations by his estranged wife that he had hurt her and the children. Monday’s decision by a judge in Butler County could affect Sean Parnell’s candidacy in a battleground state that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate in next year’s election. The judge, James Arner, is giving Parnell’s estranged wife, Laurie Snell, sole legal custody of the school-age children, as well as primary physical custody.