Peter Aykroyd, Emmy nominated ‘SNL’ actor-writer, dead at 66

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated actor and writer on “Saturday Night Live” for the 1979-80 season who later worked with older brother, Dan, on everything from a TV show about the paranormal to such films as “Dragnet” and “Coneheads,” has died at age 66. Peter Aykroyd’s death was first reported last weekend on “Saturday Night Live,” which also tweeted a short film by Tom Schiller he starred in for the show, the noir parody “Java Junkie.” Former “Saturday Night Live’ writer Alan Zweibel posted a tribute on Facebook, calling Aykroyd ”a very funny, really nice guy.”