Hong Kong to allow residents of mainland to vote in election

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says authorities will set up polling stations at the border with mainland China to allow Hong Kongers living there to vote during upcoming legislative elections. Carrie Lam says during the Dec. 19 legislative elections, registered Hong Kong permanent residents living in the mainland will be able to cross the border into the city to vote at the special polling stations. After voting, they must return immediately and will not need to undergo coronavirus quarantines in mainland China. The legislative elections are the first under revamped election laws in Hong Kong aimed at ensuring that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing run the city. The number of directly elected seats has been reduced and many lawmakers will be selected by a largely pro-Beijing committee.