Georgia regents: No college name changes over racial history

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The regents of Georgia’s public university system say they won’t rename any of 75 buildings or colleges recommended for changes by a committe that found names that honored people with ties to slavery, segregation or mistreatment of American indians. System regents voted Monday not to make any changes, more than a year after establishing an internal committee to study that issue and recommend changes. Most prominently, the committee had recommended that the system rename Gordon State College in Barnesville. It was named after a Confederate general and post-Civil War politician in a party devoted to white rule. Critics blasted the decision to do nothing.