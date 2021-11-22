Bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Authorities and local media say a bus carrying people home to North Macedonia from a tourist trip to Istanbul has crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria, killing at least 45 people. They say the accident happened early Tuesday. Photos taken shortly after the crash showed the bus engulfed in flames with plumes of thick, black smoke rising from the scene. Bulgaria’s foreign minister, who visited the scene, said that he had “never in my life seen something more horrifying.” Seven survivors were taken to hospitals for treatment. The cause of the crash was not immediately confirmed, but it appeared that the bus hit a highway guard rail, crashed and caught fire.