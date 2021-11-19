Greece: Vehicle carrying migrants crashes; 7 dead, 8 injured

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say seven migrants have been killed and eight others injured after the driver of the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and crashed in northern Greece. Police said Friday the vehicle carrying 15 people had been traveling on a highway from the area of Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey toward the north’s main city of Thessaloniki when it crashed just after midnight. The vehicle had been traveling at high speed and the driver lost control as he tried to exit the highway, hitting a toll booth and crashing into a storage container, police said. The injured are from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal, and include the Moldovan driver. The nationalities of those killed were not immediately known.