Virus surge worsens in Midwest as states expand boosters

A surge in COVID-19 cases in the Upper Midwest has some Michigan schools keeping students at home ahead of Thanksgiving. In Minnesota, the military is sending medical teams to relieve hospital staffs overwhelmed by patients. Meanwhile, the federal government is moving closer to expanding booster shots for everyone in the U.S., though many states aren’t waiting. Massachusetts and Utah became the latest to say anyone 18 or older can roll up a sleeve for one. Cold weather states continue to dominate the fresh wave of cases over the last seven days, including New Hampshire, North Dakota and Wisconsin. But the Southwest has trouble spots, too, including Arizona and New Mexico.