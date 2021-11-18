Iraqi Shiite cleric calls on pro-Iran militias to disband

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s influential Shiite cleric who emerged as a winner in last month’s general elections has called on the country’s myriad pro-Iran Shiite armed factions to disband if they want to join his upcoming government. He also asked them to over their weapons to the government-sanctioned umbrella known as Popular Mobilization Forces. Muqatada al-Sadr also asked the PMF to “purify” its ranks from “undisciplined elements” and surrender “corrupt individuals” to the judiciary. The militias are likely to reject the demands, which in turn will complicate al-Sadr’s efforts to form a government after the vote. It could also increase tensions between Shiites who support the pro-Iran factions and al-Sadr’s own followers.