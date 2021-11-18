Skip to Content
Car found with four dead inside during hunt for ex-officer

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police say four people have been found dead inside a car which matched the description of a vehicle connected to a former Maryland police officer accused of taking off with his daughters in Pennsylvania. Elena Russo, spokeswoman for Maryland State Police, told a news conference that Pennsylvania State Police were attempting a to stop a car that may be related to an incident in Baltimore County. That car crashed into a fence, and when troopers opened the door, they found two adults and two juveniles inside with apparent gunshot wounds. Russo declined to identify the victims, saying relatives hadn’t been notified.

