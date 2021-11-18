Skip to Content
Australia cricket captain resigns after “sexting” scandal

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Australia’s test cricket captain has quit after being investigated by Cricket Australia for sending explicit text messages to a female co-worker four years ago. Veteran wicketkeeper Tim Paine was named in a News Corp. report as being at the center of the sexting scandal. The 36-year-old Paine appeared before media to announce he is resigning the captaincy but wanted to remain a member of the test squad. The announcement comes less than three weeks before the Dec. 8 start of the five-test Ashes series against England. Paine says “it’s an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket.”

