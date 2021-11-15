California officials vie to improve response after oil spill

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California officials say better communication and detection technologies could improve the state’s response to an oil spill like last month’s crude pipeline leak off the Orange County coast. State lawmakers held an oversight hearing Monday in Costa Mesa to review the response to the spill of about 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) of crude. Charlton “Chuck” H. Bonham, director of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, recommended pushing up an oil spill technology workshop. Orange County Harbormaster Capt. Gary Lewellyn said he would like to see an early reporting system for coastal communities to quickly share information about potential hazardous materials on the water.