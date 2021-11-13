Sudanese protest coup as generals tighten grip on power

By FAY ABUELGASIM and SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese protesters have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the military’s takeover of the country and activists say security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters in at least one location. The Saturday rallies around the country come as the generals tighten their grip on power amid outcries from the U.S. and other Western governments. The protests Saturday took place two days after coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan’s interim governing body. That move angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the U.S. and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse the coup. The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25.