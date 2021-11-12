Poor Mississippi county celebrates rural hospital reopening

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

MARKS, Miss. (AP) — An impoverished county in the Mississippi Delta is celebrating the reopening of the local hospital. The only hospital in Quitman County and the tiny town of Marks closed Oct. 31, 2016. Like many medical facilities in poor parts of America, Quitman County Hospital struggled to remain solvent as rural jobs dried up and people moved to larger communities. A few weeks ago, local officials reached out to the people who operate a hospital in the county next door. They got financing and a state certificate. The hospital reopened this month under a new name, Quitman Community Hospital.