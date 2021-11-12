Police: Teen set fatal Colorado house fire after phone theft

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A detective says one of three teens accused of setting a house fire in Denver that killed five immigrants from Senegal last year admitted to starting the fire and targeting the house because he believed his stolen cell phone was there. His testimony came Friday during a hearing on the evidence in the case. The detective said Kevin Bui admitted to planning and setting the fire, only to realize through news coverage that the people killed weren’t the ones who robbed him. However, he also acknowledged that one of the teens said Bui told him a teen charged as a juvenile started the fire.