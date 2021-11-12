New this week: Will Smith, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ and Adele

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a much-anticipated album from Adele, a documentary about Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl half-time show and Will Smith playing father and tennis guru to Venus and Serena Williams. Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature film directorial debut with “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical about writing a musical. Larson, played by Andrew Garfield, was the playwright of the Broadway smash “Rent.” And on the small screen, “Tiger King” figure Carole Baskin steps into the spotlight for the two-part documentary “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight.”