AP National
By
Published 8:57 AM

Meadows to defy subpoena as Jan. 6 panel threatens contempt

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says his client will defy a subpoena from a House committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. That’s likely to trigger a contempt vote against the former Republican congressman. The Jan. 6 panel had given Meadows until Friday to comply with the September subpoena and appear for a deposition, but his lawyer said that his client has a “sharp legal dispute” with the committee because former President Donald Trump has claimed executive privilege over the testimony. Meadows’ lawyer said the dispute would be resolved by the courts.

The Associated Press

