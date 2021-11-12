Hong Kong authorities deny visa to Economist journalist

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities have declined to renew a visa for a foreign journalist working for The Economist without any explanation, the magazine said in a statement on Friday. Sue-Lin Wong, who is Australian, was based in Hong Kong for the magazine and covered China and Hong Kong. Zanny Minton Beddoes, The Economist’s editor-in-chief, said in a statement that the magazine regrets the decision and urges the government of Hong Kong to maintain access for the foreign press. Many have worried about the erosion of press freedom in a city that was once a bastion for it. Immigration authorities did not respond immediately to an email request for comment.