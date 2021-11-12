Honduran president due in Taiwan in surprise state visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The outgoing Honduran president is due to start a three-day surprise visit to Taiwan amid worries by the self-ruled island that the next president of the Central American nation may break off relations and switch to diplomatic ties with Beijing. President Juan Orlando Hernández and his wife will meet Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen as part of a celebration of 80 years of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Honduras. The trip comes just weeks ahead of the presidential election in Honduras. Hernández is due to leave office in January and has become increasingly isolated him as he is facing allegations of ties to drug traffickers from U.S. federal prosecutors in New York. A leading candidate has said she is in favor of establishing ties with China.