Gang allows fuel to flow in Haiti — but just for a week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful Haitian gang leader says he is easing a chokehold on fuel deliveries that has caused a growing crisis for hospitals, gas stations and even water supplies across the nation’s capital. G9 gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier held a news conference ]Friday to announce a seven-day reprieve for hospitals, schools and gas stations to send trucks to the refueling station at the port. But he said the relaxation is only temporary, and he repeated calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whom he accuses of involvement in the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.