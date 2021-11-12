Former coach under investigation over nude body fat tests

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A former high school basketball coach in Rhode Island is under investigation after former players came forward to say he for years asked male student-athletes to disrobe while alone with him so he could perform what he called body fat tests. Aaron Thomas had been a teacher and coach at North Kingstown High School since the 1990s before he resigned in June. He is not facing criminal charges, but the state attorney general’s office this week confirmed an investigation. Thomas’ attorney said the tests using skinfold calipers were done with parental consent. But consent forms viewed by The Boston Globe make no mention of nudity.