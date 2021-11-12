Daughter of former NBA player throws punch during game

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Former NBA player Corey Benjamin has issued an apology after seeing a widely-viewed online video showing his teenage daughter sucker-punch an opponent during a Southern California girls’ basketball game. Benjamin said in a statement that he was shocked and disappointed, and that the behavior did not reflect the values of his family or the spirit of sportsmanship. The punch was thrown Sunday as two club teams played during a tournament at the MAP Sports Facility in Garden Grove. The blow knocked the 15-year-old victim to the ground. Her mother says she considers it to be an assault and has filed a police report.