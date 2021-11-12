Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead the agency

By MATTHEW PERRONE and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to again lead the regulatory agency. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision. Biden is expected to make the formal announcement Friday. Califf served as FDA commissioner for the last 11 months of President Barack Obama’s second term. Before that, Califf spent more than 35 years as a prominent researcher at Duke University. The FDA oversees COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests along with thousands of other medicines and consumer goods. Califf’s nomination comes after months of the concern the FDA has lacked a permanent leader.