Feds: 2 members of extremist Jewish sect convicted

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two leaders of an extremist Jewish sect have been convicted in White Plains federal court of kidnapping and child sexual exploitation crimes. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that the verdict was returned Wednesday against Nachman Helbrans and Mayer Rosner. Williams says the verdict came after jurors saw evidence related to the men brazenly kidnapping two children from their mother to return a 14-year-old girl to an illegal sexual relationship with an adult man. Prosecutors say Helbrans and Rosner are U.S. citizens and senior leaders of Lev Tahor, an extremist Jewish sect.