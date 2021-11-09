Russia comes in from cold on climate, launches forest plan

By TANYA TITOVA and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — A large Russian island north of Japan will be a testing ground for Moscow’s efforts to reconcile its prized fossil fuel industry with the need to do something about climate change. More than two-thirds of Sakhalin Island is forested, and authorities there have set an ambitious goal of making the island carbon neutral by 2025. Tree growth will absorb as much planet-warming carbon dioxide as the island’s half-million residents and businesses produce, and Moscow hopes to apply the idea to the whole country, which has more forested area than any other nation. The plan reflects a marked change of mood in Russia toward climate change.