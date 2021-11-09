Chilean president impeached over Pandora Papers revelation

By EVA VERGARA

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has been impeached by the lower house of Chile’s congress, setting up a trial in the nation’s Senate over allegations he favored the sale of a family property while in office. The vote to impeach got the bare minimum of votes needed. It’s unlikely he will be removed by the Senate, where the opposition has only 24 of the 29 votes needed to remove a president. The accusation stems from publication of the so-called Pandora Papers. The leaked documents revealed that one of Piñera’s sons used offshore companies for sale of a mining project his family co-owned.