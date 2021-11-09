Arkansas attorney general Rutledge drops bid for governor

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general is dropping her bid for Arkansas governor and clearing former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ path to the Republican nomination for the post. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday announced she was dropping out and would instead seek the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Her announcement leaves Sanders as the only announced Republican candidate for governor. Several Democrats are running for their party’s nomination. They’re running to succeed Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year.