Boswell’s late field goal lifts Steelers past Bears 29-27

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Boswell’s 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left lifted the Pittsburgh Steelers past the Chicago Bears 29-27. The Steelers needed the late rally after Chicago scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the lead. Pittsburgh improved to 5-3. The Steelers have won 20 straight home games on “Monday Night Football.” Pittsburgh appeared to have the game well in hand before a fumbled punt return led to a Bears touchdown. Justin Fields then hit Darnell Mooney to put the Bears ahead with 1:46 to play. Ben Roethlisberger responded with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.