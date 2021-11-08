Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much with so little in trying to navigate President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Biden is reaching for Franklin Roosevelt-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities. The challenge has been politically messy and it’s about to become even more daunting. Fresh off passage of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving Biden’s even bigger $1.75 trillion package of expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. The 50-50 Senate hasn’t been this narrow in some two decades. With no votes to spare, it’s a fraught undertaking unlike almost any in modern American history.