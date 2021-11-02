Seattle elections pit leftist candidates against moderates

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Activist progressives and more moderate candidates are competing for the chance to address Seattle’s problems of homelessness, crime, policing, and racial and economic injustice as voters cast their ballots by Tuesday in the city’s elections. A consequential race for mayor tops the marquee, with City Council President M. Lorena González and former Council President Bruce Harrell running to replace Jenny Durkan. González has been endorsed by service-worker unions as well as environmental and urbanist groups. Harrell has strong backing from business and real-estate executives. The normally low-key contest for city attorney has drawn national attention, with police abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy running against Ann Davison, who pronounced herself a Republican last year.