High court: NY abortion case ruling should be revisited

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is telling a lower court to take another look at a case in which the lower court upheld a New York regulation requiring health insurance plans to cover abortions. The regulation exempts certain religious organizations. In a brief order Monday the high court vacated the lower court’s ruling and sent the case back to be reconsidered in light of a case the Supreme Court decided earlier this year involving religious freedom issues. Three justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — said the high court should have heard the case rather than sending it back.